Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 00:06 Hits: 2

The Gulf kingdom is one of the world's most prolific executioners. But its Human Rights Commission is hoping this move will help update the country's penal system.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-arabia-abolishes-death-sentence-for-minors/a-53253967?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf