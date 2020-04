Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 02:26 Hits: 2

The Saudi-led military coalition on Monday rejected Yemen separatists' declaration of self-rule over the country's south and demanded "an end to any escalatory actions".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200427-saudi-led-coalition-calls-for-end-to-escalation-in-south-yemen