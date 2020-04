Category: World Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 08:19 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: Some 1,128 students in local higher education institutions will begin their journey home beginning Monday (April 27) night, as the government begins its first phase of allowing students stuck in their respective dormitories to return home.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/04/27/ismail-sabri-1128-students-to-return-home-on-monday-april-27-transport-and-baggage-to-be-sanitised