Hong Kong Justice chief blasts foreign forces for &#039;groundless&#039; criticisms

HONG KONG, April 27 (China Daily/ANN) Hong Kong’s justice chief slammed foreign politicians on Sunday for making false accusations against the arrests and prosecutions of 15 prominent opposition figures, including Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and Martin Lee Chu-ming, stressing that the legal process is based on concrete evidence and not political considerations.

https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/04/27/hong-kong-justice-chief-blasts-foreign-forces-for-039groundless039-criticisms

