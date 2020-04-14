Essential or Expendable? Farmworkers Condemn Lack of Protection and Economic Help During Pandemic

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 12:26 Hits: 1

As the coronavirus sweeps through the United States, the country’s 2.5 million farmworkers are continuing to go to work every day, often facing crowded and unsanitary conditions without personal protective equipment, for poverty wages. We speak with Gerardo Reyes Chávez, a farmworker leader with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, who describes the conditions farmworkers in Florida are facing and how they are calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to protect farmworkers during the COVID-19 crisis, and with Mónica Ramírez, president and founder of Justice for Migrant Women and co-founder of the National Farmworkers Women’s Alliance.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/14/us_farmworkers_coronavirus