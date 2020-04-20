Handcuffed: Black Miami Doctor Who Works with Homeless Says He Was Racially Profiled by Police

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 12:18 Hits: 0

We continue our conversation with Dr. Armen Henderson, an African-American doctor in Miami who was handcuffed outside his home while preparing for a volunteer shift to help protect homeless people from the spread of COVID-19. The encounter has sparked widespread outrage, and Miami’s police chief has now tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation. Dr Henderson has taken a test himself and is waiting for results — and accountability.

