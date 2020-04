Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 00:29 Hits: 3

Thousands of citizens took to the streets of Israel to protest the new coalition. However, coronavirus fears ensured that masks stayed on and a physical distance of two meters was maintained.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-protests-against-netanyahu-gantz-coalition/a-53244389?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf