Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 08:36 Hits: 6

Rumors have been swirling about the North Korean leader's health since he vanished from the public eye earlier this month. Now a train thought to be his has turned up at his Wonsan compound, satellite images have shown.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/train-believed-to-be-kim-jong-un-s-spotted-at-family-s-resort/a-53249530?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf