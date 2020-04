Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 05:35 Hits: 4

Yemen's southern separatists on Sunday broke a peace deal with the country's internationally recognized government and claimed sole control of the regional capital of Aden, threatening to resume fighting between the two ostensible allies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200426-yemen-separatists-break-peace-deal-to-claim-control-of-south