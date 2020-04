Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 07:55 Hits: 6

The Australian government launched a controversial coronavirus tracing app on Sunday and promised to legislate privacy protections around it as authorities try to get the country and the economy back onto more normal footing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-launches-covidsafe-tracking-app-12678040