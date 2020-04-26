Saturday night owls: For Trump, COVID-19 dead only matter for how they affect his poll numbers

Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 02:30 Hits: 4

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

Lucian K. Truscott IV at Salon writes—Trump's death march to November: If they're not his voters, let 'em die:

[...] On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was a genius for allowing businesses like massage parlors and nail salons to open on Friday, with restaurants and bars opening on Monday. But less than 24 hours later, Trump had changed his mind. "I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp. I wasn't at all happy," Trump announced from the podium at the Thursday briefing. What had happened overnight to sour Trump on "liberating" Georgia? "Trump's sudden shift came only after top health advisers reviewed the plan more closely and persuaded the president that Kemp was risking further spread of the virus by moving too quickly," the Associated Press reported on Friday.

That same morning, The New York Times published a front page story with another clue right there in the title: "No Rallies and No Golf, Just the TV to Rankle Him: Feeling Alone, President Stews Over Image." Buried in the story was the news that among the few calls a frustrated Trump agrees to take as he molders away in the White House are from his campaign manager, Brad Parscale. After Trump has heard the bad news about the coronavirus from his medical experts at his daily press briefing, what do Trump and Parscale discuss? "The latest polling data," the Times reports. Bingo. At six o'clock he's hearing that the body count has hit 50,000. At nine, he's hearing how far he is behind Biden in the key swing states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio. If he's running behind now, with 50,000 dead, what's it going to look like in October or November when the number tops 100,000? Trump is balancing the grim news from his medical experts against the equally grim news from his campaign manager. When the choice is between dead people or his reelection, it's an easy call. He is going to let it rip. His poll numbers are already so bad, he doesn't have anything to lose. What's another 50,000 to 100,000 dead compared to four more years of profiteering from the White House? But the key to Trump's plan is who dies.[...]

TOP COMMENTS

QUOTATION

“When an honest man speaks, he says only what he believes to be true; and for the liar, it is correspondingly indispensable that he considers his statements to be false. For the bullshitter, however, all these bets are off: he is neither on the side of the true nor on the side of the false. His eye is not on the facts at all, as the eyes of the honest man and of the liar are, except insofar as they may be pertinent to his interest in getting away with what he says. He does not care whether the things he says describe reality correctly. He just picks them out, or makes them up, to suit his purpose.” ~~Harry G. Frankfurt, On Bullshit (2005)

TWEET OF THE DAY

This whole thing is so so bizarre https://t.co/NP7tYafgUS April 25, 2020

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Daily Kos on this date in 2003—Liars

The anti-war movement made two key points in the lead-up to GW II: 1) the Bush Administration was overstating the case against Saddam, and 2) by doing so, it was putting our troops and civilians in harm's way. Iraq fought back harder than many expected, but luckily for everyone its regulars laid down arms before a truly bloody confrontation in Baghdad. Still, we suffered 600 dead and wounded, and thousands of Iraqi soldiers and innocent civilians lost their lives in the war. Thus, #2 came to pass. Thousands died. So it's important to see whether their lives were given in vain, or whether their ultimate sacrifice was indeed in pursuit of our national security. So it's with genuine horror that it's clear that we naysayers were right. Administration officials are now admitting they overstated the threat of Iraqi WMDs, and invaded Iraq simply to "make a point." […] So Powell told the world that Iraq had thousands of tons of chemical weapons. The administration now admits that they won't find that much, and may not find any at all. And it's not a lie???? It's a "matter of emphasis"?

Monday through Friday you can catch the Kagro in the Morning Show 9 AM ET by dropping in here, or you can download the Stitcher app (found in the app stores or at Stitcher.com), and find a live stream there, by searching for "Netroots Radio.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1940426