The Virus Is Still Out There : Infectious Disease Expert Warns Against Reopening States Too Soon

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 12:16 Hits: 2

Despite strong objections of public health officials, governors in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina still plan to reopen parks, beaches and nonessential businesses. Even Trump reversed his support. Increased testing is critical for the whole country. But where are the tests? We look at the path ahead with Dr. Syra Madad, infectious disease specialist and special pathogens expert, who was recently featured in the Netflix docuseries “Pandemic.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/23/dr_syra_madad