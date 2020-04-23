Global Health Doctor: Hire 1000s of Contact Tracers to Stop COVID-19, Save Lives and the Economy

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 12:46 Hits: 2

As parts of the United States and Europe consider reopening, most of the world’s population remains susceptible to the coronavirus. We look at new efforts to stop the deadly spread of COVID-19 with contact tracing — finding who infected patients have been in contact with so they can get tested and isolated. We’ll speak with global health expert Dr. Joia Mukherjee, with Partners in Health, about a contact tracing project she is working on now in Massachusetts.

