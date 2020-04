Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 09:08 Hits: 5

A Russian spacecraft loaded with fresh supplies as well as photographs and mementos to be used to mark upcoming World War II victory commemorations has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS).

