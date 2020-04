Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 17:00 Hits: 5

Poland said Gazprom, Russia's state-owned natural gas exporter, continues to overcharge it for deliveries in violation of a recent European court ruling.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/poland-says-russia-s-gazprom-continues-to-overcharge-for-gas-despite-court-ruling/30576480.html