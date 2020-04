Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 13:05 Hits: 4

While most of the world hungers for a vaccine to put an end to the death and economic destruction wrought by COVID-19, some anti-vaccine groups are joining with anti-lockdown protesters…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/anti-vaxxers-are-latching-onto-the-coronavirus-pandemic-to-bolster-their-movement/