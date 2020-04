Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 14:26 Hits: 4

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Italy have called for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Libya. A recent spike in violence and an influx of foreign arms has raised concerns over regional instability.

