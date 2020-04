Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 16:42 Hits: 5

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that time is running out to avoid a hard Brexit at the end of this year. He is growing frustrated with the "disappointing talks."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-frustrated-with-sluggish-brexit-negotiations/a-53242593?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf