Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 17:54 Hits: 4

The world has hit a new grim milestone as thousands of people continue to succumb to COVID-19 every day. The World Health Organization has warned against issuing "immunity passports." Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-global-deaths-cross-200-000-mark/a-53238706?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf