Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 18:28 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin issued a rare joint statement on Saturday commemorating a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops on their way to defeat Nazi Germany as an example of how their countries can cooperate.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/26/trump-and-putin-issue-rare-joint-statement-promoting-cooperation