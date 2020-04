Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 14:17 Hits: 4

Low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Saturday it would restart some flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin restoring services that have been halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

