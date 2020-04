Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 10:27 Hits: 1

Economists have long worried that many of the cutting-edge technologies created in advanced economies will not necessarily benefit developing and emerging economies, owing to vast differences in capital intensity and labor-market conditions. This disconnect could grow even more pronounced in the age of artificial intelligence.

