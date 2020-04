Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 10:27 Hits: 2

Responding to growing demands for more accountability in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, public policymakers have signed on to the fashionable push for "ethical AI." Yet by adopting what amounts to a euphemism for inaction, they are playing directly into the industry's hands.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/false-promise-of-ethical-ai-by-maciej-kuziemski-2020-04