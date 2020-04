Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 12:15 Hits: 1

As the House passes a new $484 Billion coronavirus relief bill, Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the sole Democrat to vote no, saying it falls far short, failing to protect those at greatest health risk, including essential frontline workers, and could let millions go hungry. We get response from The American Prospect’s David Dayen.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/24/480_billion_coronavirus_relief_package