Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 23:26 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to withhold all future Covid-19 relief funding from the U.S. Postal Service unless the federal agency dramatically raises its shipping prices—a demand that critics…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trump-demands-the-post-office-raise-the-price-for-sending-packages-four-or-five-times/