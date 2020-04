Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 23:29 Hits: 2

Abdullah al-Hamid was a recipient of the Swedish Right Livelihood Award. He had been imprisoned since 2013 on multiple charges, including breaking allegiance to the Saudi ruler.

