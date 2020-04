Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 05:45 Hits: 4

The U.S. states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began loosening lockdown orders on their pandemic-wounded businesses, even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000 and despite warnings from health experts that such steps may be coming too early.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200425-georgia-eases-lockdown-as-us-covid-19-death-toll-surpasses-50-000