Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 05:59 Hits: 3

France's armed forces ministry on Friday said it had bought a consignment of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine from China as a precaution in case it becomes an approved medication for the coronavirus, an idea dismissed by many experts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200425-french-military-bought-chloroquine-from-china-as-precaution