Indonesia convicts Papua activists of treason for holding protest

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court convicted six activists of treason for organising a protest demanding independence for the easternmost province of Papua, in a verdict slammed by rights groups. The peaceful protest of about 100 people had been held outside the presidential palace and military headquarters on Aug 28 in the capital of Jakarta and followed a period of unrest in Papua.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/04/25/indonesia-convicts-papua-activists-of-treason-for-holding-protest

