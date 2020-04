Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 23:54 Hits: 2

Thousands of people across Australia and New Zealand on Saturday honoured their country's military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies as the coronavirus outbreak forced traditional Anzac Day memorials to be cancelled for the first time in decades.

