Highest Levels Since Great Depression, 'Sobering' CBO Analysis Projects 16% Unemployment in US This Year

Julia Conley, staff writer
New analysis by the Congressional Budget Office offered what one observer called an "incredibly sobering" projection for unemployment levels for the coming two years as the U.S. recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/24/highest-levels-great-depression-sobering-cbo-analysis-projects-16-unemployment-us?cd-origin=rss

