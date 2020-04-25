Friday night owls: Joke of a president trashes Postal Service again, demands it quadruple prices

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 03:00 Hits: 3

Jessica Corbett at Common Dreams writes—Calling US Postal Service 'A Joke,' Trump Demands Four-Fold Price Hike for Customers Amid Covid-19 Pandemic:

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to withhold all future Covid-19 relief funding from the U.S. Postal Service unless the federal agency dramatically raises its shipping prices—a demand that critics say is ludicrous given the economic calamity the American people and the post office are now facing. After U.S. Secretary Steven Mnuchin fielded a question about relief funding for USPS from a reporter at the White House during a bill signing ceremony Friday, Trump declared that "the Postal Service is a joke, because they're handing out packages for Amazon and other internet companies, and every time they bring a package they lose money on it."

"The post office should raise the price of a package by approximately four times," the president added. "Four or five times, that's what it should be—or let Amazon build their own post office, which would be an impossible thing to do, because the post office is massive and serves every little piece of the country." Trump accused USPS of refusing to raise package prices "because they don't want to insult Amazon and they don't want to insult other companies perhaps that they like." He also said the agency "should raise the price of the packages to the companies, not to the people." [...] The USPS, for its part, recently reiterated its policy of delivering absentee and mail-in ballots "even if no postage has been affixed or if the postage is insufficient." That statement on Wednesday was widely welcomed, with people across the country thanking the agency for "working to save democracy." U.S. Mail Not for Sale, a worker-led campaign sponsored by the American Postal Workers Union and the National Association of Letter Carriers, circulated a petition urging Congress to provide USPS with "urgent and ongoing financial support from the federal government during this public health and economic crisis."

“Every successful social movement in this country's history has used disruption as a strategy to fight for social change. Whether it was the Boston Tea Party to the sit-ins at lunch counters throughout the South, no change has been won without disruptive action.” ~~Alicia Garza (2016)

At Daily Kos on this date in 2006—We Need You to Save the Internet!

Sounds hyperbolic, no? It's not. The House Commerce Committee is likely to vote as early as Wednesday on legislation that would essentially hand over the keys to the Internet to the giant telcos, AT&T, Verizon, Time Warner, and Comcast. It's hard to imagine that the Internet, that vast free-flowing world of entertainment, enlightenment, education, and interaction could be fettered, but under this legislation it very well could be. Internet service provision in the U.S. is covered by telecommunications law, and has operated under the idea of "network neutrality." In it's early years, telephone companies provided most Web service, and carried most of the traffic. Because of the nature of laws regulating phone service, Web traffic was handled just like phone traffic, each "call" being equal. That means every page you surf to on the Internet is served up just like any other, as far as your ISP is concerned. You can go from Amazon.com to Aunt Harriet's family history blog equally. Here's what’s at stake with this legislation. The nation's largest telephone and cable companies -- including AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Time Warner -- want to be Internet gatekeepers, deciding which Web sites go fast or slow and which won't load at all. They want to tax content providers to guarantee speedy delivery of their data. They want to discriminate in favor of their own search engines, Internet phone services, and streaming video -- while slowing down or blocking their competitors. ... On the Internet, consumers are in ultimate control—deciding between content, applications and services available anywhere, no matter who owns the network. There's no middleman. But without net neutrality, the Internet will look more like cable TV. Network owners will decide which channels, content and applications are available; consumers will have to choose from their menu.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: 100 years of reform down the tubes, as Kushner pirates PPE & corners the market, having DoJ declare non-”Airbridge” shipments illegal “hoarding” & “price gouging,” and subject to seizure. Meanwhile, UK gov’t, too, was sleepwalking through the outbreak.

