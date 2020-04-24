Organizer: Domestic Workers Make All Work Possible, But the Coronavirus Relief Bill Discounts Them

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 12:25 Hits: 2

To talk more about how the coronavirus relief bills have affected essential workers, we speak with an organizer in Queens, New York, the epicenter of the epicenter of the pandemic. “Things are being done, but it’s not enough to serve the domestic workers who are essential workers and keep this city running,” says Riya Ortiz, lead organizer and case manager for the nonprofit Damayan Migrant Workers Association in New York City.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/24/coronavirus_essential_workers