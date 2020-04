Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 13:59 Hits: 3

Russia's Central Bank has lowered its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 5.5 percent, the lowest level in six years, to help ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-central-bank-lowers-key-rate-says-economy-may-shrink-up-to-6-percent/30574827.html