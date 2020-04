Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 16:49 Hits: 4

Donald Trump is at war with the First Amendment and the free press. The war is on full display nearly every day in hisĀ rage-filled press conferencesĀ on the COVID-19 pandemic, in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/how-trump-it-ratcheting-up-his-dangerous-war-on-the-first-amendment/