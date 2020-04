Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 16:02 Hits: 3

Former anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro has quit, accusing the president of meddling with law enforcement. He said the president tried to force him to sack his chief of police, adding he needed "autonomy" to operate.

