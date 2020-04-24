The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘Covering’ the coronavirus: our reporters’ perspective

Category: World Hits: 4

What first looked like a local story, the coronavirus outbreak has in the space of a few weeks impacted people from all corners of the world, including the staff in the FRANCE 24 newsroom. As France prepares its gradual exit from confinement in May, this fourth episode of “Covering” takes a look at how the Covid-19 crisis unfolded and how it has impacted our journalists’ lives and work.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200424-covering-the-coronavirus-our-reporters-perspective

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version