Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 14:22 Hits: 4

What first looked like a local story, the coronavirus outbreak has in the space of a few weeks impacted people from all corners of the world, including the staff in the FRANCE 24 newsroom. As France prepares its gradual exit from confinement in May, this fourth episode of “Covering” takes a look at how the Covid-19 crisis unfolded and how it has impacted our journalists’ lives and work.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200424-covering-the-coronavirus-our-reporters-perspective