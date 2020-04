Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 15:28 Hits: 5

The first two volunteers were injected with a potential new Covid-19 vaccine being trialled at Oxford University on Thursday. More than 1,000 have agreed to take part in the first phase of human trials, despite the possible risk of side effects.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200424-the-right-thing-to-do-the-volunteers-testing-potential-covid-19-vaccine