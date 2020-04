Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:21 Hits: 6

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia eliminated flogging as a form of punishment, according to a document from the kingdom's top court seen by Reuters on Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/25/saudi-arabia-eliminates-flogging-as-form-of-punishment---document