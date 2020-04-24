Rep. Ocasio-Cortez uses her 30 seconds to say what we all want to say about this coronavirus bill

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:05 Hits: 5

The House is dealing with the second big coronavirus stimulus bill. The one that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to hold up if it includes helping most Americans and institutions actually dealing with the crisis. This is because McConnell is a truly terrible human being. He will be one of those footnotes in history that fringe right-wing racists bring forward over the next decades as some lost genius, like neo-Nazis do with Hitler or Goebbels.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was given 30 seconds to speak on the bill and the need to add some real aid to Americans in need. Speaking on behalf of her constituency, arguably the hardest hit district in the country, she gave it her all.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: On behalf of my constituents in the Bronx and Queens, New York’s 14th congressional district—the most impacted district in America. Calling people losing their family members every day. It is a joke when Republicans say that they have urgency around this bill. The only folks that they have urgency around are folks like Ruth’s Chris steakhouse and Shake Shack. Those are the people getting assistance in this bill. You are not trying to fix this bill for mom and pops. And we have to fight to fund hospitals. Fighting to fund testing! That is what we’re fighting for in this bill! It is unconscionable! If you had urgency you would legislate like rent was due on May 1 and make sure we include rent and mortgage relief for our constituents!

And *that* is how you make the most out of 30 seconds. Thank you @AOC.pic.twitter.com/yGf4lP49Q8 April 23, 2020

And what do you know? Shaming works.

Facing furor, Ruth's Chris high-end steak chain returns $20 million small business loan https://t.co/3Gv8GL0UiO April 23, 2020

