Nobody Wants to Do This : Georgia Reopens Nonessential Businesses Despite Public Health Warnings

We go to Georgia, which is reopening nonessential businesses today — hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapists — despite a rising number of COVID-19 deaths. The governor is opening the state over the objections of mayors in Savannah, Atlanta and Augusta. “This order has nothing to do with public health. It has everything to do with the financial health of the state,” says George Chidi, columnist for Decaturish, and public policy director for PadSplit, an Atlanta-based affordable housing organization.

