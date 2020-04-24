The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We Don't Have the Capacity to Treat : Palestinian-Canadian Doctor Says Israel Must Lift Gaza Siege

As fears continue to grow about what a rampant outbreak of the coronavirus might do to the occupied Palestinian territory, already crippled by years of Israeli sanctions, we get an update from Dr. Tarek Loubani, Palestinian-Canadian doctor and emergency physician who volunteers in the Gaza Strip and returned from a trip there last month. “Testing is severely limited,” he says. “There have been fewer tests in Gaza so far throughout the entire pandemic than there were in South Korea yesterday.”

