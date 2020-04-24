We Don't Have the Capacity to Treat : Palestinian-Canadian Doctor Says Israel Must Lift Gaza Siege

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 12:46 Hits: 4

As fears continue to grow about what a rampant outbreak of the coronavirus might do to the occupied Palestinian territory, already crippled by years of Israeli sanctions, we get an update from Dr. Tarek Loubani, Palestinian-Canadian doctor and emergency physician who volunteers in the Gaza Strip and returned from a trip there last month. “Testing is severely limited,” he says. “There have been fewer tests in Gaza so far throughout the entire pandemic than there were in South Korea yesterday.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/24/tarek_loubani_palestinian_canadian_doctor_gaza