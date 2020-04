Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

The United States will give $12 million in economic aid to Greenland and open a consulate on the island in a bid to strengthen mutual ties and counter growing Russian and Chinese interests in the Arctic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-aid-looks-to-counter-russian-chines-influence-in-arctic/30573145.html