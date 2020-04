Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 19:37 Hits: 3

Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb member of Bosnia's multiethnic presidency, says Bosnian Serbs are ready to preserve the integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina as a state, but only if they get ''more autonomy.''

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/secession-not-on-agenda-but-dodik-wants-far-more-autonomy-for-bosnian-serbs/30573154.html