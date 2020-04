Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 23:52 Hits: 2

Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker took a welcome stand against President Donald Trump on Thursday by calling him out for spreading baseless — and frankly, extremely dangerous — rumors during…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/a-reporter-calls-out-trump-to-his-face-for-spreading-unfounded-rumor-and-he-lashes-out-in-response/