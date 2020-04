Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 00:57 Hits: 3

While the population of terrestrial insects declined significantly, freshwater insects reported a rise thanks to cleanups of lakes and rivers. Scientists attributed the fall in numbers on land to habitat destruction.

