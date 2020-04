Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 02:35 Hits: 4

An array of U.S. merchants in Georgia and other states prepared on Thursday to reopen for the first time in a month under newly relaxed coronavirus restrictions, as another week of massive unemployment claims highlighted the grim economic toll of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200424-some-defiant-us-states-prepare-to-re-open-as-unemployment-hits-26-million