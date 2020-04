Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 05:43 Hits: 4

Australia will make it illegal for non-health officials to access data collected on smartphone software to trace the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, amid privacy concerns raised by the measure.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200424-in-australia-misuse-of-data-from-tracing-app-will-be-a-crime