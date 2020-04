Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 08:29 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - Police in the United Arab Emirates are deploying smart helmets that can scan the temperatures of hundreds of people every minute in their effort to combat the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/24/emirati-police-deploy-smart-tech-in-coronavirus-fight