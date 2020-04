Category: World Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 08:30 Hits: 5

SEOUL, April 24 (The Korea Herald/ANN) - North Korean media outlets have stayed mum on leader Kim Jong-un's whereabouts without putting out any reports on his public activity amid persisting speculation over his health.

